इंडियन आवाज़     21 Apr 2022 05:08:39      انڈین آواز

New Covid-19 cases crosses 1000 mark in Delhi, 1 Covid death in last 24 hours

Published On:

WEB DESK

The rise in new Covid cases continues in the national capital as a total of 1009 fresh Covid-19 cases were recorded in Delhi on Wednesday out of 17701 tests conducted during the past 24 hours across the national capital.

The cumulative number of COVID-19 cases in the city now stands at 1870692. According to the latest Delhi government’s health bulletin, the infection positivity rate stood at 5.70 percent.

Delhi registered one death due to the coronavirus infection during the past 24 hours.

The cumulative count of Covid-19 fatalities is 26161, it said.

In all, there are 2641 active cases of the virus in the city, the bulletin pointed out.

In view of the rise in fresh Covid-19 cases in the national capital over the past few days, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) today decided to make wearing masks mandatory in public places in the city and also reinforce the Rs 500 penalty for defying the norm, the sources said.

Schools will remain open, sources said, adding that standard operating procedures would be issued after consultation with experts.

The officials of the DDMA have also called for ramping up testing, they said.

These decisions were taken in the meeting of the DDMA today, the sources said.

The DDMA held the meeting today to discuss the present situation in wake of rising COVID-19 cases in the national capital.

Over the past few days, the new COVID-19 cases have been on the rise in Delhi. According to yesterday’s bulletin, Delhi recorded 632 fresh COVID-19 cases. For the third consecutive day, the national capital reported over 500 daily infections.

The positivity rate however dropped to 4.42 percent from 7.72 percent on Monday.

