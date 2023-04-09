New batch of US classified documents appear on social media sites

A new batch of classified documents that appear to detail US national security secrets from Ukraine to the Middle East to China surfaced on social media sites on Friday, alarming the Pentagon and adding turmoil to a situation that seemed to have caught the Biden administration off guard. US officials said that the scale of the leak along with the sensitivity of the documents could be hugely damaging. A senior intelligence official called the leak “a nightmare for the Five Eyes,” in a reference to the United States, Britain, Australia, New Zealand and Canada, the so-called Five Eyes nations that broadly share intelligence.