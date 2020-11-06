2nd batch of three Rafale aircraft lands at Jamnagar Air Base in Gujarat
India condemns Pakistan for transferring management of Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib
US: Joe Biden is inching towards victory
China parries question regarding its stand on ‘Gilgit-Baltistan’
Army Chief General Manoj Naravane starts his 3-day Nepal tour by visiting religious places
New air service started between India and Bangladesh

AMN/ WEB DESK

A new air service between India and Bangladesh under the air-bubble arrangement started on Thursday. The Vistara airlines launched its biweekly flight from Delhi to Dhaka with the first flight arriving in Dhaka from Delhi on Thursday.

Welcoming the start of the new service, Bangladesh State Minister for Civil Aviation Md. Mahbub Ali said that the air-bubble arrangement between the two countries has helped people who need to travel for medical, business and other purposes. He pointed out that Bangladesh and India enjoyed excellent relations and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is working to further strengthen people to people ties between the two countries.

High Commissioner of India to Bangladesh Vikram Doraiswami welcomed the start of the new service by the Vistara airlines under the air-bubble arrangement. He assured the people of Bangladesh that the High Commission will do everything possible to facilitate easy travel between the two countries.

The Chairman of the Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB) Air Vice Marshal M Mafidur Rahman  and senior officials of the Civil Aviation Ministry and Vistara Tata SIA airlines were also present on the occasion. 

