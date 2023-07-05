Netherland bans mobile phones in classrooms

AMN / WEB DESK

The Netherlands government has announced that devices including mobile phones are set to be banned from classrooms to stop them from disrupting learning.



It said, the initiative is being introduced in collaboration with schools and is to take effect at the start of next year.



Other tech including tablets and smart-watches are also included in the Dutch ban.



Meanwhile, there will be some exceptions, including for students with medical needs or a disability, and for classes focused on digital skills.

local media reported that the scheme is the result of an agreement between the ministry, schools and related organizations.



The announcement follows a similar decision by Finland last week. Other countries, including England and France, have also proposed banning mobile phones to improve learning.