Nepal’s Supreme Court reinstates Parliament dissolved by govt in December last year

AMN/ WEB DESK
In a landmark verdict, the Supreme Court of Nepal yesterday reinstated the dissolved House of Representatives. A five-member Constitutional Bench led by Chief Justice Cholendra Shumsher Rana annulled the government’s decision to dissolve the House of Representatives on the 20th of December 2020.
In a surprise move, Nepal President Bidhya Devi Bhandari had dissolved parliament and announced mid term elections in April-May 2021. The move had come in the wake of the request made by the Cabinet led by K.P. Sharma Oli. In an order uploaded on its website, the Supreme Court of Nepal called for the reinstatement of the parliament.