FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     10 Jan 2023 11:38:19      انڈین آواز

Nepal’s PM Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachand wins vote of confidence in Parliament

Leave a comment
Published On: By

WEB DESK

Nepal’s New PM Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachand has secured a vote of confidence in Parliament on Tuesday. Dahal won a vote of confidence in the House almost unopposed. Pushpa Kamal Dahal received 268 votes in the 275-member parliament. A total of two lawmakers voted against and none remained neutral. A total of 270 lawmakers were present in today’s meeting. The prime minister required at least 138 votes to win the trust motion.

Prem Suwal of the National Workers and Peasants Party and Chitra Bahadur KC of Rastriya Janamorcha opposed the motion of confidence vote. The House of Representatives does not have any opposition party for now as the two parties opposing Dahal have not got the recognition of a national party as per the parliamentary laws.

Addressing the parliament while tabling the trust motion, Prime Minister Dahal said he is ready to take ahead the politics of consensus, cooperation and mutual trust. The prime minister said he asked for a vote of confidence with the commitment to ensure social justice, good governance and prosperity. PM Dahal said this time he as the head of the government wished to give the world a message of national unity in Nepal and pledged to remain dedicated to his duties and responsibilities and give something new to the people. He vowed to promote the rule of law by totally discouraging the practice of gaining unfair advantages on the basis of access and connection. Dahal echoed the need of having a national consensus, concluding some of the remaining tasks of the peace process and garnering a development budget worth Rs 6,000 billion.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

وزیر اعظم مودی نے بیرون ملک مقیم بھارتیوں کی جد و جہد اور حصولیابیوں کو دستاویزی شکل دینے کی اپیل کی ہے

وزیراعظم نریندر مودی نے اپیل کی ہے کہ مختلف ملکوں میں آباد ہن ...

ٹی وی چینلز کو پریشان کن فوٹیجز، تکلیف دہ تصاویر نشر کرنے سے متعلق انتباہ

ADVISORY FOR TV CHANNELS پروگرام کوڈ کے برخلاف خون، لاشوں، جسمانی حمل ...

اتراکھنڈ میں جوشی مٹھ میں زمین دھنسنے کے واقعات کے بعد راحت اور امدادی کارروائی میں تیزی #Joshimath

اتراکھنڈ کے چیف سکریٹری ڈاکٹر ایس ایس سندھو نے دہرہ دون میں آ ...

MARQUEE

J&K witnesses huge influx of tourists’ footfall for new year

J&K witnesses huge influx of tourists’ footfall for new year

AMN / WEB DESK A large number of tourists are thronging Bhadarwah jai Valley in Jammu and Kashmir to welcom ...

Imran Khan’s ex-wife Reham Khan gets new Husband

Imran Khan’s ex-wife Reham Khan gets new Husband

British-Pakistani journalist Reham Khan with her husband Mirza Bilal. — Instagram WEB DESK British-Pak ...

Gaya and Nalanda in Bihar selected for development under Swadesh Darshan

Gaya and Nalanda in Bihar selected for development under Swadesh Darshan

Nalanda University joins UNESCO’s World Heritage Sites Staff Reporter / NEW DELHI Union Minister ...

MEDIA

Govt cautions TV channels not to broadcast disturbing images of deaths and accidents

Staff Reporter / NEW DELHI The Information and Broadcasting Ministry has cautioned all television channels ...

Govt. of India asks FM radio not to play songs glorifying alcohol

AMN/ WEB DESK Centre has asked FM radio channels to not play songs or broadcast content glorifying alcohol, ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

Social justice should be prime objective of Digital innovation, says President Murmu

Prez Give away the Digital India Awards 2022 to the winners Andalib Akhter / NEW DELHI President ...

Scientific community will play important in achieving new heights: PM at Science Congress

By Andalib Akhter Prime Minister Narendra Modi today that India's scientific community would play an impor ...

@Powered By: Logicsart