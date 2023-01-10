Nepal’s PM Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachand wins vote of confidence in Parliament

WEB DESK

Nepal’s New PM Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachand has secured a vote of confidence in Parliament on Tuesday. Dahal won a vote of confidence in the House almost unopposed. Pushpa Kamal Dahal received 268 votes in the 275-member parliament. A total of two lawmakers voted against and none remained neutral. A total of 270 lawmakers were present in today’s meeting. The prime minister required at least 138 votes to win the trust motion.

Prem Suwal of the National Workers and Peasants Party and Chitra Bahadur KC of Rastriya Janamorcha opposed the motion of confidence vote. The House of Representatives does not have any opposition party for now as the two parties opposing Dahal have not got the recognition of a national party as per the parliamentary laws.

Addressing the parliament while tabling the trust motion, Prime Minister Dahal said he is ready to take ahead the politics of consensus, cooperation and mutual trust. The prime minister said he asked for a vote of confidence with the commitment to ensure social justice, good governance and prosperity. PM Dahal said this time he as the head of the government wished to give the world a message of national unity in Nepal and pledged to remain dedicated to his duties and responsibilities and give something new to the people. He vowed to promote the rule of law by totally discouraging the practice of gaining unfair advantages on the basis of access and connection. Dahal echoed the need of having a national consensus, concluding some of the remaining tasks of the peace process and garnering a development budget worth Rs 6,000 billion.