Nepal’s Muslims celebrate Eid joyfully

The great festival of the Islamic community Eid-ul-Fitr was celebrated across Nepal on Tuesday.The government has declared a public holiday on the occasion.

Festival was observed by reciting special namaz and exchanging happiness and greetings with each other.

The festival is celebrated after the conclusion of the dawn-to-dusk fasting during the entire month of Ramadan.

On this day, Muslims gather mainly in the mosque or any outdoor location in the early morning for prayer and break their fast with delicacies.

President, PM greet people

President Bidya Devi Bhandari has expressed confidence that Muslim community’s great festival of Eid would help protect and promote the community’s unique culture and traditions.

In a message of the best wishes today on the occasion of the Eid al-Fitr, the President has wished for happiness, peace and prosperity for all the members of Nepali Muslim community at home and abroad.

She has wished for inspiration for the development of a civilised, well-off and prosperous society by strengthening the aspirations of national unity and cultural solidarity among Nepalis from this festival. “Eid festival has contributed to further strengthening the culture of tolerance and cooperation in the diverse Nepali society,” reads President Bhandari’s message.

Likewise, Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba has also extended best wishes to members of the Nepali Muslim community within the country and abroad on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr.

In the greetings message, Prime Minister Deuba wished for health, happiness, peace and progress to all the Nepalis from the Muslim community. Stating that unity within religious and cultural diversity is our identity, Deuba has argued that it is our common responsibility to preserve and promote our invaluable assets such as religions, festivities, cultures and traditions.

The Head of the Government asserted that the State has adopted the policy of development, preservation and promotion of cultural and religious heritages and assets. “I am confident that Eid festival would further encourage one and all to promote our festivities, cultures and traditions,” read the PM Deuba’s message.