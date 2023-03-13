Nepali Congress leader Ram Chandra Paudel sworn in as President of Nepal

AMN

Newly-elected President of Nepal Ram Chandra Paudel took the oath of office and secrecy today at Sheetal Niwas in Kathmandu. The Office of the President hosted a special ceremony at Sheetal Niwas to administer the oath to President-elect Paudel, after which political leaders, dignitaries and ambassadors of different countries in Nepal came to congratulate the new President.

Ram Chandra Paudel, veteran Nepali congress leader, was elected the President of Nepal by the electoral college on March 9 defeating Subash Chandra Nembang. Acting Chief Justice of Nepal Hari Krishna Karki administered the oath of office and secrecy to the newly-elected President of Nepal.

The Constitution of Nepal has a provision that there would be a President in the country and the President as a patron of the Constitution shall work to promote national unity. It is the President’s main responsibility to comply with and protect the Constitution.

The country had adopted the practice of the President System with the establishment of a republic as an outcome of the 2006 April Uprising in Nepal which led to the demolition of the 240-year-old Monarchy.

According to the Constitution of Nepal, the term of the President is five years from the date of his/her election to the post, and the person can not be elected as a President for more than two terms.