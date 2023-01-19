इंडियन आवाज़     19 Jan 2023 06:46:38      انڈین آواز
Nepalese ophthalmologist Dr Sanduk Ruit wins Bahrain’s ISA Award for Service to Humanity

Himalayan Cataract Project Co-Founder Dr Sanduk Ruit has won the ISA Award for Service to Humanity, a top civilian award of Bahrain.

The award carries a cash prize of USD 1 million, a certificate of merit and a gold medal. Dr Ruit is pioneer in delivering high-quality microsurgical procedures in remote eye camps. He made modern eye care affordable and accessible to countries in Asia, Africa and Latin America. He is fondly called as “God of Sight” to have saved 1,20,000 eyesight who would have otherwise gone blind in absence of treatment.

Dr Ruit has trained more than 650 doctors, teaching them to cure preventable blindness. He is the recipient of the Padma Shri Award by the GoI, The National Order of Merit of Bhutan as well as the Ramon Magsaysay Award. Prime Minister of Nepal Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ congratulated senior ophthalmologist Ruit for receiving prestigious Bahrain’s ISA award.

