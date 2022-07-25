FreeCurrencyRates.com

Nepalese govt announces numerous measures to revive tourism industry battered by COVID-19 pandemic

WEB DESK

The Nepalese government has announced numerous measures to revive the tourism industry battered by the COVID-19 pandemic, including a plan to declare the years between 2023 and 2033 as the ‘Visit Nepal Decade’. Unveiling the Tourism Rehabilitation Action Plan, Jeevan Ram Shrestha, Nepal’s minister for culture, tourism, and civil aviation, said the government is breaking the tradition of announcing a single year as ‘Visit Nepal Year’ in order to run a sustained campaign to promote tourism, a major foreign exchange earner and job creator for the country. As per the action plan, the Visit Nepal Decade is expected to come out within the next three months.

The government has planned to attract 1 million foreign tourists in the 2022-23 fiscal year which began in mid-July. Under the new action plan, Nepal will launch promotion campaigns in China, India, and Bangladesh under the new action plan, with the former two being the largest sources of tourists for Nepal in normal years.

