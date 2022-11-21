FreeCurrencyRates.com

Nepal witnesses 61% voter turnout in general elections

AMN / WEB DESK

The Election Commission has said that the voters’ turnout for the elections to the House of Representatives and Provincial Assembly elections stood at 61 per cent.

The voting for the general elections started from 7 am today and lasted till 5 pm.

According to press statement issued by the Election Commission of Nepal the voting, remained peaceful barring some sporadic incidents.

Chief Election Commissioner of Nepal Shree Dinesh Kumar Thapaliya informed that counting of votes will begin from 9 pm on Sunday amid tight security.

The commission would announce all the first-past-the-post results in the next eight days while the results of proportional representation elections would be announced by 8th December.

Stating that the turnout was lesser than expected, EC officials expressed hope that the percentage might go up as they receive data of areas where polling was suspended due to various reasons.

In Madhesh Province, voting was conducted in all polling centres without any postponement.

Voting process was obstructed in some districts such as Bajura, Surkhet, Taplejung, Nawalparasi (Susta Purba), Gulmi and Dolakha after disputes between the political parties and the candidate hopefuls ensued, the EC stated.

