Nepal: Vice President inaugurates Budhanilkantha Dharamshala built through Indian assistance in Kathmandu

The Budhanilkantha Dharamshala (Atithi Griha) built with Government of India’s grant assistance of around NRs. 5 crore was inaugurated today by the Vice President of Nepal, Rt. Hon’ble Ram Sahay Prasad Yadav at Budhanilkantha Municipality in Kathmandu Valley.
 
The project was taken up under the post-earthquake reconstruction grant in the cultural heritage sector in Nepal. The Dharmashala building, which was damaged during the 2015 Gorkha earthquake, has now been reconstructed. The new three-and-a-half-storied Dharmashala will serve thousands of pilgrims visiting Budhanilkantha Temple, which holds great significance as one of the most revered cultural and religious sites of Nepal.
 
The Vice President of Nepal, in his remarks, appreciated the support by Government of India for post-earthquake reconstruction.

The Government of India has committed to take up the conservation of 28 cultural heritage sites across seven districts of Nepal. Besides these, under a post-earthquake reconstruction grant, Government of India has supported the reconstruction of 50000 private houses in Gorkha and Nuwakot districts, the reconstruction of 71 educational institutions across 8 districts, and the reconstruction of 132 health facilities across 10 districts of Nepal.

This project is a reflection of India’s long-standing development partnership with Nepal and complements the effort of the Government of Nepal in post-earthquake reconstruction in Nepal.

