Nepal: Ruling coalition to resend Citizenship Bill (First Amendment) 2022 to President for authentication

In Nepal, the ruling coalition has decided to resend the Citizenship Bill (First Amendment) 2022 to President Bidhya Devi Bhandari for authentication. The decision came after endorsing it from the parliament without any revision. Government Spokesperson and Communication Minister Gyanendra Bahadur Karki said the coalition partners have decided to forward the bill related to Truth and Reconciliation Commission after holding extensive discussions with the concerned stakeholders, rights activists and civil society.

Earlier, Nepal’s President Bidya Devi Bhandari returned the bill to the House of Representatives for a review. The bill was passed by both houses of Nepal’s Parliament in July. In Nepal, there is a constitutional provision that the President should authenticate the bill within 15 days once the Federal Parliament resends the bill.