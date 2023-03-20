इंडियन आवाज़     20 Mar 2023 08:23:01      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

Nepal PM Pushpa Kamal Dahal wins vote of confidence in Parliament

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

Prime Minister of Nepal Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ has won the vote of confidence in the House of Representatives. Dahal received 172 votes in the 275-member Parliament. This was the second floor test after he took over as the Prime Minister on December 25 last. A total of 262 lawmakers were present at the vote of confidence and 89 votes were cast against the proposal.

AIR correspondent reports that in the floor test today in the Parliament of Nepal, Prime minister Dahal required at least 138 votes to win the trust motion. In the voting process, Nepal Majdoor Kisan Party remained neutral while 89 MPs of UML and RPP voted against the motion.

As per the constitutional provision of Nepal, the PM should take a vote of confidence within 30 days after political parties supporting the government withdraw their support.

In this regard, the incumbent Prime Minister had to take a vote of confidence on March 26. In the first floor test, PM Dahal secured over a 99 per cent vote of confidence from the parliament on 10 January 2023. For a second time, PM Dahal had to seek a vote of confidence after he entered into a different equation in the presidential election forming a 9-party coalition supporting the Nepali Congress Presidential candidate.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

MARQUEE

Government opposes same-sex marriage plea in Supreme Court

Government opposes same-sex marriage plea in Supreme Court

says Indian family concept involves biological man and woman AMN / WEB DESK The Government of India ...

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

Both the baby and Zahhad, who delivered the child, are doing well, Zahhad’s partner Ziya Paval said. However ...

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

Staff Reporter With Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagging off, the World’s Longest River Cruise-MV G ...

MEDIA

Anurag Singh Thakur raises questions over suspension of BBC star anchor Gary Lineker

File Pic Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Singh Thakur has raised questions over the suspensio ...

Sipra Das gets Lifetime Achievement Award for Photography

Murugan confers 8th National Photography Awards Staff Reporter / New Delhi Thirteen photographers i ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

ISRO successfully conducts flight test of cryogenic engine for Chandrayan-3 mission

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has successfully conducted the flight acceptance hot test of the ...

Govt will promote Industry-driven Start-Ups to create jobs: Dr Jitendra Singh

Sudhir Kumar / New Delhi Union Minister for Science and Technology Dr Jitendra Singh on Sunday said that go ...

@Powered By: Logicsart