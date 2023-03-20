Nepal PM Pushpa Kamal Dahal wins vote of confidence in Parliament

AMN

Prime Minister of Nepal Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ has won the vote of confidence in the House of Representatives. Dahal received 172 votes in the 275-member Parliament. This was the second floor test after he took over as the Prime Minister on December 25 last. A total of 262 lawmakers were present at the vote of confidence and 89 votes were cast against the proposal.

AIR correspondent reports that in the floor test today in the Parliament of Nepal, Prime minister Dahal required at least 138 votes to win the trust motion. In the voting process, Nepal Majdoor Kisan Party remained neutral while 89 MPs of UML and RPP voted against the motion.

As per the constitutional provision of Nepal, the PM should take a vote of confidence within 30 days after political parties supporting the government withdraw their support.

In this regard, the incumbent Prime Minister had to take a vote of confidence on March 26. In the first floor test, PM Dahal secured over a 99 per cent vote of confidence from the parliament on 10 January 2023. For a second time, PM Dahal had to seek a vote of confidence after he entered into a different equation in the presidential election forming a 9-party coalition supporting the Nepali Congress Presidential candidate.