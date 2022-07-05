FreeCurrencyRates.com

Nepal: PM Deuba reshuffles Cabinet for sixth time in a year, includes three new Ministers

AMN/ WEB DESK

Prime Minister of Nepal Sher Bahadur Deuba yesterday reshuffled his Cabinet for the sixth time in a year inducting three new Ministers from the Janata Samajbadi Party, a member of the ruling coalition.

Local media reports that Mohammad Ishtiyak Rai has been appointed to the Ministry of Physical Planning, Pradip Yadav to the Ministry of Forests and Environment, and Mrigendra Kumar Singh Yadav to the Ministry of Agriculture.

Minister for Physical Infrastructure Renu Yadav, Minister for Forests Ram Sahaya Yadav, and Agriculture Minister Mahindra Raya Yadav have been recalled from the government.

According to media reports, Party Chairman Upendra Yadav had called on Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba Sunday evening and submitted the names of the new Ministers recommended by the party.

Earlier, Prime Minister Deuba changed four Ministers in the Cabinet upon the recommendation of the ruling Communist Party of Nepal-Unified Socialist.

