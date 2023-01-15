Nepal PM Dahal calls emergency Cabinet meeting following plane crash

Plane carrying 72 people onboard crashes in Nepal; 40 bodies recovered

AMN / WEB DESK

The prime minister directs the state authorities to carry out immediate rescue and relief operations. Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal on Sunday called an emergency meeting of the Council of Ministers following an aircraft crash in Pokhara.

Expressing his sadness over the crash, the prime minister called the meeting.

The prime minister has directed Home Ministry, security personnel and all the government agencies to carry out immediate rescue and relief operations.

Prime Minister Dahal has left for Kathmandu airport to find out details of the crash.

Scores of people are feared dead after an ATR 72 aircraft of Yeti Airlines that flew to Pokhara from Kathmandu crashed in Pokhara of Kaski district this morning.

A total of 68 passengers and four crew members were on board the aircraft that crashed between the old airport and the Pokhara International Airport.