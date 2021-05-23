Nepal: Opposition to take legal actions against Parliament dissolution

AMN / WEB DESK

The Opposition Nepali Congress decided to take political and legal actions against the dissolution of the House of Representatives by President Bidya Devi Bhandari, accusing her and Prime Minister K. P. Sharma Oli of misusing the Constitution for their benefit.

President Bhandari dissolved the 275-member house and announced mid-term polls on 12th and 19th of November after she determined that both embattled Prime Minister Oli and the Opposition alliance’s candidate Sher Bahadur Deuba were not in a position to form a government.

Bhandari’s announcement came after Prime Minister Oli recommended the dissolution of the House of Representatives following an emergency midnight Cabinet meeting.

Expressing serious concern over the dissolution of the house, the National Congress (NC) said that President Bhandari and Prime Minister Oli had acted unconstitutionally, myrepublica.com reported.

After Oli’s announcement not to seek a vote of confidence from Parliament after his re-appointment on 10th of May, President Bhandari invited leaders to stake claim to the position as per Article 76(5) giving less than 24 hours.

Mr Deuba, President of the Nepali Congress, staked his claim to the post of Prime Minister with the signatures of 149 lawmakers in his support.

Meanwhile, leaders from the Nepali Congress, CPN- Maoist Centre, Madhav Nepal faction of ruling CPN-UML, and Upendra Yadav faction of Janata Samajbadi Party-Nepal are meeting in the federal Parliament premises today to discuss the future course of action.