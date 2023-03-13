इंडियन आवाज़     13 Mar 2023 09:23:25      انڈین آواز
Nepal: Newly-elected President Ram Chandra Paudel to take oath today

WEB DESK

Newly-elected President of Nepal Ram Chandra Paudel will take the oath of office and secrecy today. The Office of the President is hosting a special ceremony at Sheetal Niwas to administer the oath to President-elect Paudel in the afternoon.

Nepal’s Constitution has specified a provision that the President shall take the oath of office and secrecy from the Chief Justice before assuming the office.

Acting Chief Justice Hari Krishna Karki may administer the oath of office and secrecy to the newly-elected President. Paudel was elected the President on March 9.

The Constitution of Nepal has a provision that there would be a President in the country and the President as a patrol of the Constitution shall work to promote national unity.

It is the President’s main responsibility to comply with and protect the Constitution.

The country had adopted the practice of the President System with the establishment of a republic as an outcome of the 2006 April Uprising in Nepal which led to the demolition of the Monarchy.

According to the Constitution, the term of the President is five years from the date of his/her election to the post and the person can not be elected as a President for more than two terms.

