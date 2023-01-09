FreeCurrencyRates.com

Nepal makes Covid negative report mandatory for all international passengers

WEB DESK

Nepal has made the COVID-19 negative report mandatory for all international passengers.

Nepal Airlines said that passengers arriving from the international sector mandatorily must present COVID-19 international certificate or COVID-19 RT PCR negative report.

AIR correspondent reports, the national flag carrier, Nepal Airlines has issued a notice that passengers arriving from the international sector must mandatorily present an international Covid-19 vaccination certificate with a bar code or Covid-19 RT PCR negative report. The new provision of Nepal Airlines has come in light of the growing Covid-19 cases worldwide.

Several countries, where Nepal has a high mobility rate, including South Korea and Japan, have been witnessing massive spikes in Covid infections.

Last year in spring, Nepal threw the door open to tourists, removing all pre-arrival testing requirements for fully vaccinated travellers in a bid to boost its slow tourism industry. But with spikes in covid cases in foreign countries.

The Civil Aviation Authority Nepal made the decision to mandate an international Covid-19 vaccination certificate or RT- PCR negative report in December last year.

