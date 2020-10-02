Nepal: Indian Embassy celebrates 151st Birth Anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi

AMN/ WEB DESK

In Nepal, the Embassy of India celebrated the 151st Birth Anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. Indian Ambassador to Nepal Vinay Mohan Kwatra paid floral tribute to Bapu at his statue situated in the Embassy premises in Kathmandu.

The Embassy of India, continuing the tradition of gifting ambulances and school buses, handed over 41 ambulances and six school buses to various governmental and non-governmental, not for profit organizations working in the field of health and education. These organizations are spread across 30 districts of Nepal, including remote districts.

Complementing Nepal’s efforts to fight COVID-19 pandemic, the Embassy of India gifted advanced ambulances with travelling ventilators, ECG and Oxygen monitors and other emergency medical equipment in Nepal.

Since 1994, the Embassy of India has gifted around 823 ambulances. The Embassy has also gifted 160 school buses across Nepal so far including the six gifted today to educational institutions located in six districts of Nepal. Today’s gifting of ambulances and school buses is part of Indian Government’s continued support for the efforts of Nepal to strengthen health services, particularly emergency medical services and also facilitates easy physical access of students to their places of learning.