Nepal govt to close 22 border points with India amid a sharp surge in COVID cases in India

AMN/ WEB DESK
Nepal government has decided to close 22 border points with India amid a sharp surge in COVID-19 cases in India. According to the officials, it came after Nepal’s COVID Crisis Management Coordination Committee recommended to the Council of Ministers to shut down 22 out of a total of 35 border points between both the countries.
Now 13 border points between Nepal and India will remain operational.
Nepal has reported 323,187 COVID-19 cases and 3,279 deaths so far, but cases are going up at breakneck speed.