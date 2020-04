Nepal extends lockdown until April 15 to prevent COVID-19 outbreak

WEB DESK

Nepal government has decided to extend nationwide lockdown until April 15 to prevent outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic. The decision was taken at a cabinet meeting held under the chairmanship of Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli in Kathmandu today. The government had first enforced week-long lockdown from March 24 which was later extended until April 7. So far, nine positive cases have been reported in Nepal out of which eight are active while one person who was diagnosed in January has recovered