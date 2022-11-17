Nepal EC invites CEC Rajiv Kumar as International Observer for forthcoming elections to House of Representatives, Provincial Assembly

WEB DESK

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar has been invited by the Election Commission of Nepal as International Observer for the forthcoming elections to Nepal’s House of Representatives and Provincial Assembly. The elections are scheduled on 20th November to elect 275 members of the Federal Parliament and 550 seats of the seven Provincial Assemblies.

Mr. Kumar will be leading a delegation of ECI officials as State guest in Nepal from 18th November to 22nd November. During the visit, he will be visiting Polling stations at Kathmandu and areas around. The Election Commission of India has always been in the forefront with fellow Election Management Bodies and relevant international organizations and associations in promoting the cause of democracy worldwide, through bilateral as well as multilateral interactions.