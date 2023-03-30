Nepal: Discussion held among ruling alliance parties on issue of cabinet expansion

AMN/ WEB DESK

The discussion was held among the ruling alliance parties on the issue of cabinet expansion this morning. Top leaders of the ruling alliance parties were present in the meeting. Leader of Janata Samajbadi Party Nepal, Rajendra Shrestha informed that in the meeting held at the official residence of the Prime Minister at Baluwatar, an understanding was reached among the top leaders of the ruling alliance parties to expand the cabinet till this evening. Cabinet expansion would be successful till this evening if there would be understanding on all issues.