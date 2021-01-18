Nepal congratulates India on success in developing Covid vaccine

WEB DESK
Foreign Minister of Nepal Pradeep Kumar Gyawali today congratulated India on success in developing the Covid vaccine and expressed confidence that the pandemic will be soon overcome.
Mr Gyawali today called on Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in New Delhi. He is in India for the 6th India-Nepal Joint Commission Meeting. During his interaction with Mr Singh, the Foreign Minister conveyed his greetings from the leadership of Nepal, and expressed his desire to deepen the bilateral relations.
During the meeting, Rajnath Singh emphasised that India-Nepal relations are underpinned by unique people-to-people linkages. Both the dignitaries expressed their satisfaction at the excellent military-to-military cooperation.
Mr Singh stated that India is ready to provide Humanitarian assistance and Disaster Relief training and capacity building to Nepal. He said, India is looking forward for further deepening and strengthening the special relationship between the two countries.