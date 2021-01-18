World largest COVID-19 vaccination drive kicks off in the country; Over 1.91 lakh people inoculated on day one
Veteran actor and director Biswajit Chatterjee receives Indian Personality of the Year Award at IFFI Goa
Government says consumption of well cooked chicken and eggs safe for humans
Prime Minister says Startups are playing crucial role in making India self reliant
PM doesn’t respect farmers, wants to tire out those protesting against agri laws: Rahul
Nepal congratulates India on success in developing Covid vaccine

Foreign Minister of Nepal Pradeep Kumar Gyawali today congratulated India on success in developing the Covid vaccine and expressed confidence that the pandemic will be soon overcome.

Mr Gyawali today called on Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in New Delhi. He is in India for the 6th India-Nepal Joint Commission Meeting. During his interaction with Mr Singh, the Foreign Minister conveyed his greetings from the leadership of Nepal, and expressed his desire to deepen the bilateral relations.

During the meeting, Rajnath Singh emphasised that India-Nepal relations are underpinned by unique people-to-people linkages. Both the dignitaries expressed their satisfaction at the excellent military-to-military cooperation.

Mr Singh stated that India is ready to provide Humanitarian assistance and Disaster Relief training and capacity building to Nepal. He said, India is looking forward for further deepening and strengthening the special relationship between the two countries.

SPORTS

Sporting facilities to be named after renowned athletes: Kiren Rijiju

AMN Sports Ministry has decided to name all upcoming and upgraded sporting facilities of the Sports Authori ...

Australia lead India by 54 runs at stumps on day three

AMN Australia finished day three on 21 without loss in their second innings against India in the fourth and ...

خبرنامہ

بھارت میں تیار کردہ دو ویکسین کفایتی ہیں اور مزید چار ویکسین تیاری کے مرحلے میں ہیں: وزیر اعظم

وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی نے کہا ہے کہ بھارت اِس مہینے کی 16تاریخ ...

نوجوانوں کی ذمہ داری ہے کہ وہ مستقبل کے بھارت کی قیادت کریں: وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی

وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی نے کہا ہے کہ نئی قومی تعلیمی پالیسی میں ...

سپریم کورٹ کی تین نئے زرعی قوانین کے عمل درآمد پر مزید احکامات جاری ہونے تک روک

سپریم کورٹ نے تین زرعی قوانین کے عمل درآمد پر روک لگا دی ہے ۔ ...

TECH AWAAZ

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

MARQUEE

Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum Complex to re-open from January 5

WEB DESK Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum Complex, which was closed for public viewing due to COVID-19 since 13th ...

Now Mt Everest height is 8,848.86 metres

WEB DESK 8,848.86 metres is now new official height of Mount Everest Nepal has announced. The new announcem ...

MEDIA

No station of All India Radio being closed anywhere in country: Prasar Bharati

WEB DESK Prasar Bharati today clarified that no station of All India Radio is being closed anywhere in any ...

50 journalists killed in 2020: RSF

Two-thirds killed in countries “at peace” AGENCIES / WEB DESK AT least 50 journalists were kille ...

