Nepal, Bhutan express gratitude for India’s supply of COVID 19 vaccines at UNGA

AMN

Bhutan and Nepal have expressed gratitude to India for supplying COVID-19 vaccines under ‘Vaccine Maitri’ initiative. In his address at the high-level 77th Session of the UN General Assembly, Foreign Minister of Bhutan, Lyonpo Tandi Dorji said that more than 90 per cent of his country’s population is fully vaccinated. He said, this was possible due to the heart-warming goodwill of friends and partners, including India.

Nepal’s Foreign Secretary Bharat Raj Paudyal also expressed appreciation for the vaccines provided by India to his country. Under the ‘Vaccine Maitri’ initiative of the Indian government, more than 250 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been supplied to over 100 countries, including nearly 95 lakh doses to Nepal and 5.5 lakh doses to Bhutan.