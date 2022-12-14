FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     14 Dec 2022 03:03:25      انڈین آواز

Nepal Supreme Court Bar Association condemn ordinance on pardoning jailed politicians

Leave a comment
Published On: By

WEB DESK

The Nepal Bar Association and the Supreme Court Bar Association today issued separate press releases condemning the government’s move to bring an ordinance to facilitate the withdrawal of government cases filed against political cadres who had adopted violent methods in the past but signed pacts with the government expressing their commitment to join the peaceful mainstream.

AIR correspondent report, Present caretaker government of Nepal has proposed to amend section 116 of the National Criminal Procedure (Code) Act-2017 to add a provision allowing withdrawal of sub judice cases of political nature.

There is ongoing controversy regarding the government forwarding the ordinance to the President’s Office to amend the law, to pave the way for pardoning of politicians convicted of heinous crimes including killings.

If approved by the president, the ordinance will allow the government to withdraw cases filed against political leaders and cadres at any level of the judiciary.

Earlier, Sher Bahadur Deuba as a prime minister in 2016, and then prime minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal in 2017, had tried to amend the criminal code, but both desisted after strong reservations by attorney generals.

As per sources, president Bidhya Devi Bhandari is consulting experts and stakeholders on the matter and will not go against the letter and spirit of the constitution.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

نئی تحقیق: دنیا کی سب سے طاقت ور ریڈیو دوربین

دنیا کی سب سے طاقت ور ریڈیو دوربین آسٹریلیا کے ایک دور افتا ...

نئی طرز کی دوا کے استعمال سے ناقابل علاج کینسر کو ختم کیا.. CANCER CURE

برطانیہ کے ایک اسپتال میں نئی طرز کی دوا کا پہلی بار استعمال ...

وزیر خزانہ نرملا سیتارمن نے کہا بھارتی روپیہ ہر کرنسی کے مقابلے مضبوط رہا currency

AMN وزیر خزانہ نرملا سیتارمن نے زور دے کہا ہے کہ بھارتی روپی ...

MARQUEE

‘SARANG – Festival of India in Republic of Korea’ enthralls art, music lovers in South Korea

‘SARANG – Festival of India in Republic of Korea’ enthralls art, music lovers in South Korea

AMN / WEB DESK Indian Embassy in Seoul, South Korea organized annual flagship cultural program ‘SARANG ...

1.62 crore tourists visited J&K since Jan 2022, highest in 75 years

1.62 crore tourists visited J&K since Jan 2022, highest in 75 years

AMN Kashmir tourism era seems to be returning as after three decades, Kashmir Valley is attracting lakhs of ...

Varanasi nominated as first-ever SCO Tourism and Cultural Capital

Varanasi nominated as first-ever SCO Tourism and Cultural Capital

Our Correspondent Varanasi has been nominated as the first-ever Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Tou ...

MEDIA

Govt. of India asks FM radio not to play songs glorifying alcohol

AMN/ WEB DESK Centre has asked FM radio channels to not play songs or broadcast content glorifying alcohol, ...

Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy quit as directors of NDTV company

AMN / WEB DESK Amid the Adani Group’s open offer to acquire New Delhi Television Limited (NDTV), Prannoy ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant to reach its full capacity of 6000 megawatt by 2027

AMN Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant is expected to reach its full capacity of six thousand megawatt by 2027. ...

India witnesses major development in technology, says IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

Staff Reporter Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw has said that the ...

@Powered By: Logicsart