Nepal Supreme Court Bar Association condemn ordinance on pardoning jailed politicians

The Nepal Bar Association and the Supreme Court Bar Association today issued separate press releases condemning the government’s move to bring an ordinance to facilitate the withdrawal of government cases filed against political cadres who had adopted violent methods in the past but signed pacts with the government expressing their commitment to join the peaceful mainstream.

AIR correspondent report, Present caretaker government of Nepal has proposed to amend section 116 of the National Criminal Procedure (Code) Act-2017 to add a provision allowing withdrawal of sub judice cases of political nature.

There is ongoing controversy regarding the government forwarding the ordinance to the President’s Office to amend the law, to pave the way for pardoning of politicians convicted of heinous crimes including killings.

If approved by the president, the ordinance will allow the government to withdraw cases filed against political leaders and cadres at any level of the judiciary.

Earlier, Sher Bahadur Deuba as a prime minister in 2016, and then prime minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal in 2017, had tried to amend the criminal code, but both desisted after strong reservations by attorney generals.

As per sources, president Bidhya Devi Bhandari is consulting experts and stakeholders on the matter and will not go against the letter and spirit of the constitution.