Nepal air crash: 68 bodies recovered from crash site so far

PM Modi expresses grief at loss of lives

AMN / WEB DESK

Rescuers have so far recovered 68 bodies from a Yeti Airlines crash site in Pokhara of Kaski district in western Nepal.

Rescuers are searching for four remaining bodies from the Seti gorge where the plane crashed, informed TIA’s Rescue Co-ordination Centre.

An ATR 72 aircraft of the Yeti Airlines with 72 people, including 10 foreigners, and four crew onboard crashed into a river gorge in Nepal on Sunday morning. According to the reports, the aircraft flew from Kathmandu to Pokhara and the accident took place while landing at the Pokhara airport. Massive rescue operation is on at the accident site.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed deep grief over the loss of lives. In his message, the Prime Minister said that pained by the tragic air crash in Nepal in which precious lives have been lost, including Indian nationals. He said, in this hour of grief, my thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families.

Meanwhile in Nepal, an emergency meeting of the Cabinet held on Sunday, following the accident, has announced a public holiday to mark a national day of mourning for the loss of lives in the crash.

Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal had called an emergency meeting of the Council of Ministers.

The Cabinet meeting has formed a five-member probe committee under Nagendra Ghimire, former secretary at the Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation, to investigate the accident.

Likewise, the government has also directed that every domestic airline’s aircraft undergo rigorous inspections before taking a flight.

