In Nepal, an earthquake occurred this morning, with the epicenter at Olangchung Gola in Faktanglung Rural Municipality-7 of Taplejung. According to the National Earthquake Monitoring and Research Centre, the earthquake measuring 4.8 in the Richter scale jolted Taplejung at 4.30 this morning. The tremor was felt in Taplejung and its adjoining districts. No damage has been reported so far in Olangchung Gola due to the quake.