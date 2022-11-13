FreeCurrencyRates.com

NEP has given emphasis on learning through mother tongue: Dharmendra Pradhan

AMN / WEB DESK

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has said that the National Education Policy has given emphasis on learning through the mother tongue.

Addressing the gathering at the golden jubilee celebration of the Prajapita Bramhakumari Iswariya Viswavidyalaya at Angul in Odisha today, the minister said that teaching in the medium of mother tongue increases the understanding of the students.

Referring to the launching of engineering books in Odia by the President of India Droupadi Murmu in Bhubaneswar during her recent visit to the state, the minister said that teaching and learning through one’s own language adds to one’s cognitive development.

