Neiphiu Rio likely to stake claim to form government today after joint meeting of NDPP, BJP

AMN/ WEB DESK

NDPP leader and incumbent Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio and NEDA Convenor and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma yesterday met with BJP Central leaders in New Delhi, to discuss the formation of the new government in the State.

The meeting held at Union Minister Amit Shah’s residence, was attended by BJP National President JP Nadda, NDPP President Chingwang Konyak, NDPP Secretary general Abu Metha and NDPP senior Vice President Rusemtong Longkumer.

Taking to Twitter, Dr. Sarma said Rio met Union Home Minister Home Amit Shah and BJP National President J P Nadda and expressed his gratitude for their support during Nagaland Assembly polls.

NEDA Convenor added that Rio further invited both the leaders to his oath-taking ceremony on 7th March.

Meanwhile, sources said, Rio will stake claim to form the new government today after a joint meeting of NDPP and BJP.

In Tripura where the BJP-IPFT alliance logged a landslide victory, several internal party deliberations are underway to form a new government. The legislature party meeting has not been convened yet to elect the legislative party leader.

AIR correspondent reports, the meeting of the BJP’s legislature party holds all the keys to the state’s new council of ministers that will take oath of office on 8th of March in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The face of the chief minister is also slated to be finalised in the meeting. Sources said, that the meeting was supposed to be held yesterday but owing to some internal preparations the meeting was not convened.

Meanwhile, NEDA convener and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has arrived in Agartala and he is expected to chair series of meetings with the BJP leadership on the formation of the government and on allocation of departments to the ministers.