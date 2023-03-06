इंडियन आवाज़     06 Mar 2023 04:05:10      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

Neiphiu Rio likely to stake claim to form government today after joint meeting of NDPP, BJP

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN/ WEB DESK

NDPP leader and incumbent Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio and NEDA Convenor and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma yesterday met with BJP Central leaders in New Delhi, to discuss the formation of the new government in the State.

The meeting held at Union Minister Amit Shah’s residence, was attended by BJP National President JP Nadda, NDPP President Chingwang Konyak, NDPP Secretary general Abu Metha and NDPP senior Vice President Rusemtong Longkumer.

Taking to Twitter, Dr. Sarma said Rio met Union Home Minister Home Amit Shah and BJP National President J P Nadda and expressed his gratitude for their support during Nagaland Assembly polls.

NEDA Convenor added that Rio further invited both the leaders to his oath-taking ceremony on 7th March.

Meanwhile, sources said, Rio will stake claim to form the new government today after a joint meeting of NDPP and BJP.  

In Tripura where the BJP-IPFT alliance logged a landslide victory, several internal party deliberations are underway to form a new government. The legislature party meeting has not been convened yet to elect the legislative party leader.

AIR correspondent reports, the meeting of the BJP’s legislature party holds all the keys to the state’s new council of ministers that will take oath of office on 8th of March in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The face of the chief minister is also slated to be finalised in the meeting. Sources said, that the meeting was supposed to be held yesterday but owing to some internal preparations the meeting was not convened.

Meanwhile, NEDA convener and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has arrived in Agartala and he is expected to chair series of meetings with the BJP leadership on the formation of the government and on allocation of departments to the ministers. 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

وزیراعظم نریندر مودی نے بنگلہ دیش کے نومنتخب صدر محمد شہاب الدین کو مبارکباد دی ہے

وزیراعظم نریندر مودی نے بنگلہ دیش کے نومنتخب صدر محمد شہاب ا ...

بھارتی بحریہ نے، بحری جہاز سے لانچ کیے جانے والے برہموس میزائل کا درست نشانے پر وار کرنےکا کامیاب تجربہ کیا ہے۔

Brahmos بھارتی بحریہ نے آج بحیرہ عرب میں، بحری جہاز سے ، برہمو ...

انکم ٹیکس ریٹرن سے متعلق چند ضروری باتیں

جاوید اخترسنٹرل بورڈ آف ڈائریکٹ ٹیکسز(سی بی ڈی ٹی) نے مالی سا ...

MARQUEE

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

Both the baby and Zahhad, who delivered the child, are doing well, Zahhad’s partner Ziya Paval said. However ...

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

Staff Reporter With Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagging off, the World’s Longest River Cruise-MV G ...

PM flags off World’s Longest River Cruise, Ganga Vilas

PM flags off World’s Longest River Cruise, Ganga Vilas

"India has great potential in waterways transport" MV Ganga Vilas began its journey from Varanasi and to tr ...

MEDIA

NBDSA pulls up TV channels, asks to remove 7 programmes having communal proposition

NBDSA orders TV news channels to remove 7 programmes that violated ethics code; Slaps ₹25,000 fine on News18 ...

Rajesh Malhotra takes charge as Principal Director General, PIB

Staff Reporter Senior Indian Information Service officer Rajesh Malhotra today, assumed the charge of Princ ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

ISRO successfully conducts flight test of cryogenic engine for Chandrayan-3 mission

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has successfully conducted the flight acceptance hot test of the ...

Govt will promote Industry-driven Start-Ups to create jobs: Dr Jitendra Singh

Sudhir Kumar / New Delhi Union Minister for Science and Technology Dr Jitendra Singh on Sunday said that go ...

@Powered By: Logicsart