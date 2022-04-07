NEET UG 2022 application registration begins, exam to be conducted on 17th July



WEB DESK

The NEET-UG 2022 for admission to undergraduate medical education in all medical institutions will be conducted on 17th July. The National Testing Agency NTA has started the NEET 2022 registration on the website neet.nta.nic.in



and online submission of application form can be done through the website. The test will be held in 13 languages at test centres across the country. The languages are English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu. The Entrance Test shall consist of 200 multiple choice questions from Physics, Chemistry, Botany, and Zoology. 50 questions in each subject will be divided into two Sections. The duration of the Examination will be 3 hours 20 minutes and will be held from 2 PM to 5:20 PM. The test will be held in approximately 543 cities in India and 14 Cities Outside India.

This year, there will be no upper age limit for appearing in NEET. Earlier, it used to be 25 years with a relaxation of 5 years for reserved category candidates.