AMN / NEW DELHI

The Government today decided to postpone the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test – Postgraduate (NEET -PG) examination-2021 in view of surge in COVID-19 cases. The next date of the exam will be decided later after reviewing the situation. The examination was scheduled to be held on 18th of this month.

In a tweet, Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan said, the decision has been taken keeping the wellbeing of young medical students in mind.