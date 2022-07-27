FreeCurrencyRates.com

Neeraj Chopra to miss Commonwealth Games due to injury

Star Indian javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra will not be taking part in the Commonwealth Games-2022 in Birmingham due to an injury sustained during the finals of the World Athletics Championships in Oregon.

Secretary General of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA), Rajeev Mehta told the media that Neeraj Chopra will not be able to take part in Commonwealth Games as he got injured in the finals of the World Athletic Championships. Chopra has delivered a lot of outstanding performances since he won Gold in Tokyo Olympics-2020. He also won a silver medal at World Athletics Championships in Oregon recently and ended the country’s 19-year-long wait for a medal at the world championships.

