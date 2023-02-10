NDMC to launch series of food festival

AMN

New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) will commence a series of food festival at Talkatora Stadium in New Delhi FROM February 11 . The two-day festival is based on the themes of ‘Taste the World’ and ‘International Year of Millets’. The festival will have food stalls serving cuisines of G20 nations and guest countries.

NDMC member Kuljeet Singh Chahal said, the festival is to celebrate the idea of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam. He said, nearly 43 food stalls from India and guest countries are being set-upped in the festival.

The summit will be held in September this year in New Delhi. In view of the G20 Summit several plans for the beautification of the National Capital are also underway.