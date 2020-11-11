India’s latest rocket PSLVC49 lifts off successfully
11 Nov 2020

NDA retains power in Bihar; Secures majority by winning 125 seats

AMN / PATNA

The ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has retained power in Bihar. It has secured absolute majority in 243 member assembly. NDA got 125 seats, while opposition Grand Alliance MGB got 110 seats. Others got 8 seats.

BJP has bagged 74 seats, while JD(U) won 43 seats. Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) and Vikas Sheel Insaan Party (VIP) secured four seats each.

On the other hand, RJD won 75 seats and Congress 19. CPI and CPM got 2 seats each. CPI(ML) has won 12 seats.

Asaduddin Owaisi led AIMIM got 5 seats. LJP, BSP and Independent got one seat each.

JDU candidate Sunil Kumar has won the Valmiki Nagar Lok Sabha seat. He defeated Pravesh Kumar Mishra of Congress.

