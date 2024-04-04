FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     04 Apr 2024 03:39:59      انڈین آواز

NDA Government is Making all Efforts to Make India a Developed Nation, says PM at BJP election rally in Bihar

AMN / WEB DESK

Prime Minister and senior BJP leader Narendra Modi has said that the NDA government is making all efforts to make India a developed country.

Addressing a rally in Jamui in Bihar, Mr Modi said India has become the first country to successfully land a spacecraft on the moon’s south pole. He said India has also become the fifth largest economy in the world. He said India also gives befitting reply to those who support and indulge in terror activities. 

Mr Modi said those people can never do any good to the youth of Bihar, who asked youth to register their land for recruitment in railways. He said during previous alliance governments only dilapidated trains used to run. But now like the whole country, people of Bihar are also traveling in the Vande Bharat train.

