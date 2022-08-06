FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     07 Aug 2022 07:17:59      انڈین آواز

NDA candidate Jagdeep Dhankar elected as 14th Vice President of India

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN/ WEB DESK

NDA Candidate Jagdeep Dhankhar has been elected as the 14th Vice President of India. In the election held today, he won 346 votes over opposition candidate Margaret Alva. Briefing media at the parliament house, returning officer for the vice presidential election and Lok Sabha Secretary General Utpal Kumar Singh said that out of 780 votes of Members of Parliament, Jagdeep Dhankhar got 528 votes while Margaret Alva could garner 182 votes. He said, 15 votes remained invalid.

Regional parties like Janata Dal (United), YSRCP, BSP, AIADMK and the TDP have supported NDA’s candidate Jagdeep Dhankhar. Along with the UPA allies, Aam Admi Party, TRS and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha have supported Mrs. Alva in the election. Ont the other hand, the All India Trinamool Congress decided to abstain from the vice presidential election.

The vice president is also the chairman of the Rajya Sabha. Present Vice President of India M Venkaiah Naidu’s term is ending on the 10th of this month.

Earlier in the morning, as the polling process began, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla were among the first to cast their votes.

BJP President JP Nadda, former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh, Union Ministers Anurag Singh Thakur, Nirmala Sitharaman, Nitin Gadkari, Dr. S Jaishankar, Piyush Goyal, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Bhupender Yadav, Dharmendra Pradhan and Congress President Sonia Gandhi among others have cast their votes.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

Ahamed leads 1-2 finish for Petronas TVS Racing, Sarvesh Balappa races to fifth consecutive win

Harpal Singh Bedi KY Ahamed led a 1-2 finish for Petronas TVS Racing while Rajiv Sethu recorded his first w ...

CWG Men Hockey: India wage grim battle to oust South Africa 3-2 to reach final 

Harpal Singh Bedi India had to wage a grim battle to down spirited South Africa 3-2 to move into the final ...

CWG India: Ravi Vinesh, Naveen clinch a Gold each, Athletes  Avinash, Priyanka bag silver,  Women cricket team in Final 

Harpal Singh Bedi New Delhi, 6 August:   Avinash Sable hogged the limelight winning a silver in t ...

خبرنامہ

جگدیپ دھنکھڑ بھارت کے چودہویں نائب صدر منتخب

این ڈی اے کے امیدوار جگدیپ دھنکھڑ بھارت کے چودہویں نائب صدر م ...

تائیوان کے معاملے پر امریکہ اور چین کے درمیان پھر تلخ کلامی

تائیوان کے معاملے پر امریکی اور چینی رہنماؤں کے مابین دو گھن ...

کشمیر میں شری امرناتھ شرائن میں بادل پھٹنے کے بعد کئی ایجنسیاں تلاش اور بچاو میں مصروف

ٹینٹ اور خیمے پانی کے ریلے میں بہہ گئے| ۔15یاتریوں کی لاشیں بر ...

MARQUEE

Free entry for visitors at all protected monuments from 5th to 15th August

Free entry for visitors at all protected monuments from 5th to 15th August

AMN / NEW DELHI Government has made free entry for the visitors and tourists to all its protected monuments ...

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to achieve genetic improvement of indigenous sheep and to improve the quality of wo ...

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

By SUDHIR KUMAR National Museum New Delhi will celebrate International Museum Day 2022 for five day from to ...

@Powered By: Logicsart