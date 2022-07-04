FreeCurrencyRates.com

NCW seeks action against SP leader Akhilesh Yadav’s tweet on Nupur Sharma

National Commission for Women has taken cognizance of Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav’s tweet on Nupur Sharma.

Chairperson of the Commission, Rekha Sharma has written to Director General of Police, Uttar Pradesh to take immediate action against him under relevant provisions of law. The Commission has also sought a fair and time-bound investigation in the matter and an action taken report within three days.

The Samajwadi Party chief was under fire over his tweet in which he had said that “not only the face but the body should also apologise”. His tweet came after a vacation bench of Supreme Court justices Surya Kant and JB Pardiwala came down heavily on Nupur Sharma for her controversial remarks on Prophet Mohammed and said she was “single-handedly responsible for what happening” in the country, including the brutal murder of a tailor in Udaipur.

Supreme Court rejected Sharma’s request to club all the FIRs registered against her in many states for her alleged derogatory remarks on Prophet Mohammed, to Delhi for investigation. Rejecting the plea, the bench told her counsel Maninder Singh, “No, Mr. Singh. The conscience of the court is not satisfied. We can’t mould the law accordingly”.

During the hearing, when Singh told the bench that Sharma is facing threat to her life, Justice Surya Kant said, “She has a threat or she has become a security threat?”

“The way she has ignited emotions across the country. This lady is single-handedly responsible for what is happening in the country,” the bench said.

After this, Akhilesh Yadav tweeted, “Not only the face, but the body should also apologize and should also be punished for disturbing the unrest and harmony in the country,” in apparent reference to Nupur Sharma and BJP.

NCW chairperson wrote, “Look at this man who called himself a leader of a party. He is instigating people to assault Nupur Sharma. Writing to @Uppolice @dgpup to take action against him. Requesting Honorable Supreme Court to take Suo Moto action against him.”

