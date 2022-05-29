NCTE launches online portal for teacher education programmes

file photo

National Council for Teacher Education has launched an online portal to streamline the entire process of recognition of teacher education programmes in Higher Education Institutions and Teacher Education Institutions.

The applications for the recently launched four years Integrated Teacher Education Programmes will be processed on this portal. This portal will bring a paradigm shift in the functioning of the National Council for Teacher Education. It aims to provide an automated robust framework thereby enhancing accountability, transparency and ease of doing business.