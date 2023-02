AMN

National General Secretary & North-East Incharge of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Narendra B Verma has released the Party’s election manifesto for Nagaland.

Speaking at the manifesto’s launch programme in Wokha on Friday, Mr Verma said that he is very satisfied with the prospect of NCP candidates in the forthcoming election in Nagaland. He further stated that the NCP will emphasize on good road conditions for rural marketing, unemployment and women empowerment.