इंडियन आवाज़     03 Jul 2023 05:59:03      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

NCP led by Sharad Pawar files disqualification petition against nine NCP MLAs, including Ajit Pawar

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN / WEB DESK

The Nationalist Congress Party led by Sharad Pawar has filed a disqualification petition against the nine Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLAs, including Ajit Pawar, who joined the BJP-Sena government in Maharashtra yesterday. Sharad Pawar today addressed NCP workers and supporters in Karad in Satara district. He said some of his own people have fallen prey to the tactics to break parties.

In another update, newly inducted ministers are meeting at the residence of Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar. Earlier, in a letter addressed to the Speaker of Maharashtra Assembly, the NCP proposed Jitendra Awhad as the Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Assembly. The post of leader of opposition was earlier held by Ajit Pawar, who took charge as the Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra yesterday afternoon.

Eight other NCP leaders, Chhagan Bhujbal, Dhananjay Munde, Dilip Walse Patil, Hasan Mushrif, Aditi Tatkare, Sanjay Bansode, Dharmarao Baba Atram and Anil Patil took oath as ministers along with Ajit Pawar at Raj Bhawan yesterday.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

MARQUEE

Thailand welcomes 9.47 million Foreign tourists so far this year

Thailand welcomes 9.47 million Foreign tourists so far this year

AMN / WEB DESK Thailand continued to be favorite destination for foreign tourist, as the country has welcom ...

The highest record of 500 climbers atop Mount Everest this spring

The highest record of 500 climbers atop Mount Everest this spring

Around 500 people have successfully climbed the highest mountain in the world, Mount Everest. During the curre ...

Cooking for 100 hours: Nigerian chef Hilda Bassey enters Guinness Book of World Records

Cooking for 100 hours: Nigerian chef Hilda Bassey enters Guinness Book of World Records

“Please don’t make it a competition” – Indian chef, Lata Tondon who held the Guinness record Hilda Bac ...

MEDIA

Mohsin Javed’s Photographs Selected for France Exhibition

AMN / WEB DESK Budding Photographer from New Delhi Mohsin Javed's  Photographs were selected for the F ...

ASSAM: PCA demands a modern media centre in Guwahati

AMN / Guwahati Press Club of Assam (PCA) demands a modern multi-media centre in Guwahati for the benefit of ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

First Made-in-India semiconductor chips to come by December 2024: Ashwini Vaishnaw

AMN / WEB DESK First Made-in-India chips are expected to be rolled out by December 2024, Union Minister for ...

TRAI releases Consultation Paper on Digital Communication

AMN / WEB DESK Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) today released a Consultation Paper on “Encou ...

@Powered By: Logicsart