NCP led by Sharad Pawar files disqualification petition against nine NCP MLAs, including Ajit Pawar

AMN / WEB DESK

The Nationalist Congress Party led by Sharad Pawar has filed a disqualification petition against the nine Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLAs, including Ajit Pawar, who joined the BJP-Sena government in Maharashtra yesterday. Sharad Pawar today addressed NCP workers and supporters in Karad in Satara district. He said some of his own people have fallen prey to the tactics to break parties.

In another update, newly inducted ministers are meeting at the residence of Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar. Earlier, in a letter addressed to the Speaker of Maharashtra Assembly, the NCP proposed Jitendra Awhad as the Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Assembly. The post of leader of opposition was earlier held by Ajit Pawar, who took charge as the Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra yesterday afternoon.

Eight other NCP leaders, Chhagan Bhujbal, Dhananjay Munde, Dilip Walse Patil, Hasan Mushrif, Aditi Tatkare, Sanjay Bansode, Dharmarao Baba Atram and Anil Patil took oath as ministers along with Ajit Pawar at Raj Bhawan yesterday.