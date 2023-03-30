NCB Mumbai busts inter-state drug network; arrests 5 people

AMN / WEB DESK

The Mumbai zonal unit of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Wednesday busted a major inter-State drug network and arrested five people in connection with the case.

In a statement, the NCB said that in a well-coordinated and meticulously executed operation, the agency has successfully neutralised an inter-State drug syndicate. It informed that the syndicate was actively involved in the illicit diversion of certain prescription drugs which are covered under the NDPS Act,1985 for a considerable period. It added that in this operation, 3,195 CBCS bottles were seized and seven persons arrested so far. A few vehicles and other incriminating documents have also been seized.

It said that initially, information was received from sources which indicated the active illegal sale of CBCS bottles along with other prescription drugs in Mumbai, Thane and adjoining areas. Consequently, an enquiry was initiated to trace out the network which led to the identification of a Bhiwandi-based person named Imran Aslam Devkar, who was procuring consignments of such illegally diverted prescription drugs and sold to street-level peddlers. Gradually, intelligence was further gathered about his locations and his modus operandi.

The Central agency said that the network was active for the past few months.