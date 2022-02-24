FreeCurrencyRates.com

Nawab Malik remanded to ED custody till March 3

AGENCIES

NCP leader and Maharashtra’s Minorities Affairs Minister Nawab Malik has been remanded to Enforcement Directorate’s custody till 3rd of March. He was arrested earlier yesterday in connection with a money laundering case linked to fugitive terrorist Dawood Ibrahim. He was then produced before Special Judge Rahul Rokade, where the investigative agency had sought 15 days custody.

Appearing on ED’s behalf, Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh informed the court about the illegal land deal between Nawab Malik’s company and 1993 Mumbai bomb blast convict Sardar Shahwali Khan and Mohd Salim Patel, who was Haseena Parkar’s frontman. The ASG explained that the property in Goawala Compound in Kurla originally belonged to a woman named Munira Plumber and her sister. Mr. Singh said that the property was acquired by Hassena Parkar through a forged power of attorney and not a single rupee was paid to the actual owners. Denying all allegations, Senior Advocate Amit Desai claimed that his client Nawab Malik has been arrested to create a perception that an elected representative is involved in anti-national activities. Stating that there is no retrospective in criminal law, Mr. Desai claimed that the said power of attorney is from 1999 while the PMLA came into force in 2002.

Meanwhile, considering Mr. Malik’s old age, the defence has made applications for provision of home-cooked food, medicine, and presence of lawyers during interrogation, which the special court will hear today.

