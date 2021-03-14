Navy & Coast Guard Conducts Interaction Program with Fishermen

WEB DESK

As a part of a campaign to kick-start the celebrations of 75th Anniversary of India’s Independence, seven teams comprising of personnel from Indian Navy, Coast Guard District Headquarters 6, Coastal Security Police (Andhra Pradesh) and representatives of State Fisheries Department jointly interacted with the fishermen communities in the coastal districts of Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, East Godavari, Guntur, Prakasam and Nellore.

Similar events were conducted by Indian Navy and Coast Guard in 75 coastal villages across the length and breadth of the country under the theme of ‘Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav’ as a curtain raiser activity, 75 weeks prior to Independence Day on 15 August 2022.

During the Community Interaction Program, the fishermen community were informed of the historical significance of 12 March, as it was on this day in 1930 that Mahatma Gandhi started ‘Dandi March’ as part of the civil disobedience movement against British salt monopoly. The Community Interaction Program was aimed at improving bonhomie with the fishermen community and to reiterate the vital role that they have been playing by being the ‘eyes and ears’ of the Armed Forces in ensuring security of the coastal assets all along the coast of Andhra Pradesh.