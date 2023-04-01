इंडियन आवाज़     01 Apr 2023 11:34:02      انڈین آواز
Navjot Singh Sidhu Released From Jail After after 10 Months

‘Whenever a dictatorship has come, a revolution has come as well, and today I say the revolution’s name is Rahul Gandhi,’ Navjot Singh Sidhu said after coming out of jail.

AMN / WEB DESK

Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu, after spending about 10 months in Patiala’s central jail, was released on Saturday (April 1). Supporters and Congress leaders had gathered outside the prison to welcome him back. Sidhu’s son Karan Sidhu, while speaking to reporters, expressed the family’s eagerness to see him released and said that it had been a tough time for them. Several posters and hoardings of Navjot Sidhu have been put up in Patiala city to welcome him.

The former cricketer turned politician was sentenced to one-year rigorous imprisonment by the Supreme Court over the death of 65-year-old Gurnam Singh in a road rage case in 1988. He went to jail on May 20, 2022. Sidhu’s lawyer, HPS Varma, stated that the early release was due to his good conduct during his imprisonment.

On Friday, Punjab Minister Brahm Shankar Jimpa said that the Punjab government has no objection to the release of Navjot Singh Sidhu.

Party workers and supporters are ecstatic about the release of Navjot Sidhu, and dhol players have been arranged to welcome him. Former MLA Navtej Singh Cheema expressed that the people of Punjab are eagerly waiting for Sidhu to be released.

The release of Sidhu has been highly anticipated and his supporters are looking forward to his next move.

