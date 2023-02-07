इंडियन आवाज़     07 Feb 2023 01:50:12      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

Naval Light Combat Aircraft, MIG29 K Fighter Aircraft successfully take-off on INS Vikrant

Leave a comment
Published On: By

@indiannavy

Light Combat Aircraft (Navy) and MIG29 K Fighter Aircraft today successfully performed maiden landing and take off from India’s first Indigenous Aircraft Carrier INS Vikrant.

According to Indian Navy, the successful landing and take-off will provide further impetus to self-reliance initiatives in the defense sector and will strengthen the country’s combat preparedness.

Terming this a momentous step in the direction of AatmaNirbhar Bharat Abhiyan, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral R Hari Kumar said, the maiden landing of the Mig-29K also heralds the integration of the fighter aircraft with INS Vikrant.

Indian Navy said, the landing of LCA (Navy) on deck has demonstrated self-reliance in country’s capability to design, develop, construct and operate indigenous Aircraft carriers with indigenous fighter aircraft. The Navy said, it is indeed a landmark achievement as the first time, trials of a prototype aircraft – indigenously designed and produced by Aeronautical Development Agency and Hindustan Aeronautics Limited have been successfully undertaken on an indigenous Aircraft Carrier. INS Vikrant is the first indigenous Aircraft Carrier and the most complex warship ever built by the country.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

ترکی میں 7 اعشاریہ 8 شدت کا زلزلہ آنے سے 500 سے زیادہ افراد کی ہلاک

ترکی کے جنوبی حصے میں آج سات اعشاریہ آٹھ شدت کا شدید زلزلہ آن ...

پاکستان کے سابق صدر جنرل (ر) پرویز مشرف انتقال کرگئے

پاکستان کے سابق صدرِ پاکستان جنرل (ر) پرویز مشرف طویل علالت ک ...

امریکا نے مشتبہ چینی جاسوس غبارہ مار گرایا

WEB DESK امریکی فوج کے ایک لڑاکا طیارے نے ہفتے کے روز جنوبی ک ...

MARQUEE

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

Staff Reporter With Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagging off, the World’s Longest River Cruise-MV G ...

PM flags off World’s Longest River Cruise, Ganga Vilas

PM flags off World’s Longest River Cruise, Ganga Vilas

"India has great potential in waterways transport" MV Ganga Vilas began its journey from Varanasi and to tr ...

J&K witnesses huge influx of tourists’ footfall for new year

J&K witnesses huge influx of tourists’ footfall for new year

AMN / WEB DESK A large number of tourists are thronging Bhadarwah jai Valley in Jammu and Kashmir to welcom ...

MEDIA

Journalist Siddiqui Kappan Released From Jail After 28 Months

NEW DELHI / Lucknow: Journalist from Kerala Siddique Kappan released from Lucknow jail Thursday after bein ...

Govt establishes 3 Grievance Appellate Committees based on amended IT Rules 2021

AMN / WEB DESK The Centre today established three Grievance Appellate Committees (GAC) based on the recentl ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

Quad Senior Cyber Group of Australia, India, Japan & US reaffirms commitment to advance free & open Indo-Pacific

The Quad Senior Cyber Group of Australia, India, Japan and the United States have reaffirmed their commitment ...

Science, technology, innovation will be the basis of country’s economy: Dr. Jitendra Singh

8th India International Science Festival Bhopal AAMN / BHOPAL Union Minister of State for Science an ...

@Powered By: Logicsart