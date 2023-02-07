Naval Light Combat Aircraft, MIG29 K Fighter Aircraft successfully take-off on INS Vikrant

@indiannavy

Light Combat Aircraft (Navy) and MIG29 K Fighter Aircraft today successfully performed maiden landing and take off from India’s first Indigenous Aircraft Carrier INS Vikrant.

According to Indian Navy, the successful landing and take-off will provide further impetus to self-reliance initiatives in the defense sector and will strengthen the country’s combat preparedness.

Terming this a momentous step in the direction of AatmaNirbhar Bharat Abhiyan, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral R Hari Kumar said, the maiden landing of the Mig-29K also heralds the integration of the fighter aircraft with INS Vikrant.

Indian Navy said, the landing of LCA (Navy) on deck has demonstrated self-reliance in country’s capability to design, develop, construct and operate indigenous Aircraft carriers with indigenous fighter aircraft. The Navy said, it is indeed a landmark achievement as the first time, trials of a prototype aircraft – indigenously designed and produced by Aeronautical Development Agency and Hindustan Aeronautics Limited have been successfully undertaken on an indigenous Aircraft Carrier. INS Vikrant is the first indigenous Aircraft Carrier and the most complex warship ever built by the country.