Naval Commanders’ Conference to begin onboard INS Vikrant

AMN / WEB DESK

The first edition of the Naval Commanders’ Conference of 2023 will commence on Monday march 6. The Conference serves as a platform for Naval Commanders to discuss important security issues at the military-strategic level as well as to interact with senior government functionaries through an institutionalised forum.

The first phase of the Commanders’ Conference is being held at sea, and for the first-time, onboard India’s first indigenous aircraft carrier, INS Vikrant.

Defence Rajnath Singh will address the Naval Commanders onboard INS Vikrant on the opening day. The Chief of Defence Staff and the Chiefs of the Indian Army and Indian Air Force would also interact with the Naval Commanders on subsequent days.

The Chief of the Naval Staff, along with other Naval Commanders will review major Operational, Materiel, Logistics, Human Resource Development, Training and Administrative activities undertaken by the Indian Navy in the last six months.

They will further deliberate upon future plans for important activities and initiatives. During the conference, Naval Commanders would also be provided with an update on the ‘Agnipath Scheme’ executed in the Indian Navy in November last year.