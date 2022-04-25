Naval Commanders’ Conference commences in New Delhi

FILE PHOTO

AMN / NEW DELHI

The first edition of four-day Naval Commanders’ Conference commenced today in New Delhi. All Operational and Area Commanders of the Indian Navy are participating in the conference to review major Operational, Materiel, Logistics, Human Resource Development, Training and Administrative activities. The conference will focus on addressing the contemporary security paradigms while seeking ways to enhance combat capability of the Navy and make operations more effective and efficient.

A detailed review of the performance of weapons and sensors, ongoing Naval projects – with focus on ways to enhance indigenisation through ‘Make in India’ will be undertaken by the Commanders. The conference would also dwell upon dynamics of the geostrategic situation of the region in the backdrop of recent international developments. The Commanders’ Conference is being conducted in the newly set up state-of-the-art facility at Defence Offices Complex at Africa Avenue in New Delhi.