FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     25 Apr 2022 10:54:59      انڈین آواز

Naval Commanders’ Conference commences in New Delhi

Leave a comment
Published On: By
Image
FILE PHOTO

AMN / NEW DELHI

The first edition of four-day Naval Commanders’ Conference commenced today in New Delhi. All Operational and Area Commanders of the Indian Navy are participating in the conference to review major Operational, Materiel, Logistics, Human Resource Development, Training and Administrative activities. The conference will focus on addressing the contemporary security paradigms while seeking ways to enhance combat capability of the Navy and make operations more effective and efficient.

A detailed review of the performance of weapons and sensors, ongoing Naval projects – with focus on ways to enhance indigenisation through ‘Make in India’ will be undertaken by the Commanders. The conference would also dwell upon dynamics of the geostrategic situation of the region in the backdrop of recent international developments. The Commanders’ Conference is being conducted in the newly set up state-of-the-art facility at Defence Offices Complex at Africa Avenue in New Delhi.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

Golf: Manu Gandas wins Delhi-NCR Open ,Md Zamal Hossain Mollah finishes runner-up

Harpal Singh Bedi Noida, 22 April: In-form Manu Gandas carded four-under 68 in the last round to win the De ...

Amardeep Malik  sole leader  after round two of Delhi-NCR Open 

 Harpal Singh Bedi Noida,  20 April: Amardeep Malik, carded  a brilliant five-under 67 ...

Top Pros for Delhi-NCR Open Golf Championship

Harpal Singh Bedi  New Delhi,  18 April  top professionals of the country including defendi ...

خبرنامہ

مسلمانوں کی املاک پر بلڈوزر چلانے پر مرکزی اور ریاستی حکومتوں سے جواب طلب

دہلی کی جہانگیر پوری علاقہ میں انہدامی کاروائی پر سپریم کورٹ ...

مسلمانوں کی املاک پر بلڈوزرچلانے کے خلاف جمعیۃعلماء ہند سپریم کورٹ پہنچی

آج اقلیتیں ہی نہیں بلکہ ملک کاآئین اورجمہوریت خطرے میں: مولا ...

یروشلم میں جھڑپیں، 152فلسطینی زخمی

ویب ڈیسک —یروشلم میں مسجد اقصی کے احاطے میں جمعہ کو فجر سے قب ...

MARQUEE

Finland tops world’s happiest country for fifth straight year

Finland tops world’s happiest country for fifth straight year

A family tests the water at Pyynikki Beach, just a short walk from downtown Tampere. Photo: Laura Vanzo/Visit ...

Jaisalmer, the Golden City of India

Jaisalmer, the Golden City of India

Vinit Wahi Every old city has tales to impress, uniqueness to wonder and spirit to live. Some 900 kms from ...

Bihar boy converts Tata Nano into ‘Helicopter’, rents it for weddings

Bihar boy converts Tata Nano into ‘Helicopter’, rents it for weddings

Sharma said he wanted to be a Pilot but he could not fulfil his dream due to poverty. Then he decided to give ...

@Powered By: Logicsart