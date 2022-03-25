FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     26 Mar 2022 04:50:55      انڈین آواز

NATO to help Ukraine to prepare for possible chemical attacks from Russia

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN/ WEB DESK

NATO says the military alliance is stepping up its defenses against chemical and nuclear weapons as concern mounts that Russia might use such weapons in Ukraine.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg  told reporters after meeting in Brussels that alliance leaders agreed at their summit today   to send equipment to Ukraine to help protect it against a chemical weapons attack.

This could include detection equipment, protection, and medical support, as well as training for decontamination and crisis management, .

But Stoltenberg says the 30 NATO allies are boosting their own preparedness and readiness.

The leaders also agreed to deploy four new battlegroups, which usually number from 1,000-1,500 troops to Slovakia, Hungary, Romania and Bulgaria. Four other battlegroups are stationed in the Baltic States and Poland.

NATO nations are concerned that Russia’s attempt to falsely accuse them of working on chemical or biological weapons in Ukraine is part of a ruse by Moscow to create a pretext for using such arms itself.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

Hitaashee wins sixth leg of Hero WPGT with  a awesome 12-under total

Harpal Singh Bedi Gurugram, 25 March : Hitaashee Bakshi became the second player to win multiple title ...

Shankar Das and Australia’s Smyth share lead at The DGC Open

Harpal Singh Bedi New Delhi, 24 March ; Kolkata’s Shankar Das and Australian Travis Smyth carded identica ...

Flattered to have been retained by Rajasthan Royals ;  Jos Buttler

Harpal Singh Bedi New Delhi, 23 March :  England batter Jos Butler says that he is flattered to h ...

خبرنامہ

حکومت یوکرین میں پھنسے ہوئے بھارتی شہریوں کو واپس لانے کیلئے دن رات کام کر رہی ہے: وزیر اعظم

وزیراعظم نریندر مودی نے کہا ہے کہ سرکار جنگ سے تباہ حال یوکری ...

اب تک 12,000 ہندوستانی شہری یوکرین چھوڑ چکے ہیں: حکومت

اسٹاف رپورٹر/ نئی دہلی ہندوستان کے سکریٹری خارجہ ہرش وردھن ...

وزیر اعظم مودی نے یوکرین کی صورتحال کے بارے میں اعلیٰ سطح کی میٹنگ کی صدارت کی

اب تک 12,000 ہندوستانی شہری یوکرین چھوڑ چکے ہیں: حکومت AMN و ...

MARQUEE

Finland tops world’s happiest country for fifth straight year

Finland tops world’s happiest country for fifth straight year

A family tests the water at Pyynikki Beach, just a short walk from downtown Tampere. Photo: Laura Vanzo/Visit ...

Jaisalmer, the Golden City of India

Jaisalmer, the Golden City of India

Vinit Wahi Every old city has tales to impress, uniqueness to wonder and spirit to live. Some 900 kms from ...

Bihar boy converts Tata Nano into ‘Helicopter’, rents it for weddings

Bihar boy converts Tata Nano into ‘Helicopter’, rents it for weddings

Sharma said he wanted to be a Pilot but he could not fulfil his dream due to poverty. Then he decided to give ...

@Powered By: Logicsart